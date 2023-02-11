Dear Abby:

My 44-year-old son is a long-haul driver. His girlfriend has 14-year-old and 17-year-old daughters, who are both high-functioning autistic. My son thinks they should have chores because they need to learn to live independently. This is the biggest argument they have.

Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.