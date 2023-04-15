From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
As Christians, how can we escape the evilness in our world today? It is all around us.
– E.P.
Dear E.P.: The Bible says, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21).
There are many things we don’t understand about the way of life, but Christians have the greatest resource and that is to walk close to the Lord Jesus Christ and claim His protection in our hearts and minds.
Evil is real, and at one time or another, most of us have wondered why God doesn’t just reach down and stop it. Sometimes He does, but not always. The Bible says evil is a mystery that we won’t fully understand until we get to Heaven. In the meantime, God calls us to trust Him and have confidence in His love, no matter the circumstances.
There are those who have been diagnosed with cancer, or just lost a job or dealing with prodigal children. The list of the ways that evil intersects our daily life goes on and on. Bitterness and anger can result, but we must not allow those emotions to drive a wedge between us and God. This gains us nothing and, in the long run, it will only destroy.
We can pray to have the attitude of the psalmist: “But it is good for me to draw near to God. I have put my trust in the Lord God, that I may declare all [His] works” (Psalm 73:28). When the way is dark and we see evil all around, God will be there to shine His everlasting light in our hearts and give us hope in Him. When our faith is weak, we can cry out as the book of Mark says, “Help me overcome my unbelief!” (9:24, NIV).
