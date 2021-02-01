From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am struggling with what kind of college to attend. My church tells me I should go to a Christian college, but I am afraid that it will prevent me from getting a job in a company that may not accept degrees from private Christian schools. Isn’t receiving a public education better than a focus on Christian education?
— C.S.
Dear C.S.: We can put a public school and university in the middle of every block of every American city, but we will never keep America from rotting morally by mere intellectual education. Choosing an educational pathway can be difficult. Some young people feel they should go to a secular college in order to have opportunities to witness for the Lord, others feel the need to receive Biblical training and have a strong Christian support group. Regardless, it is important to attend a fully accredited school. Research is a good place to start. Talk to others who have already been through this process. Talk to friends who have had experiences in both settings. Talk with family members and people at church, perhaps even school counselors and teachers, and share with them your thoughts, your apprehensions, and your goals.
The most important thing is to commit decisions to the Lord. He has a plan and purpose for our lives and it pleases Him when we take our cares to Him and ask Him to direct our decisions. Once God leads us in making a decision, we should not draw back. We must trust His leading, and believe He goes before us – because He does. The most important decision anyone will ever make is the decision to follow Jesus Christ.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).