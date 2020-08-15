There is more going on than meets the eye. Could it be that there is a lot more going on in life than we realize? Could it be that there is an invisible world and an invisible war all around us? The natural inclination of all of us is to focus on our five senses – what we can see, taste, touch, hear and smell. If we can’t see it with our eyes, then we do not think it is real. If we can’t taste it or touch, we think it must not be real. We often live as if reality is only found in the material realm. And for many people they will not put much faith in anything else. Even if they believe in God, they still only operate in a world where they can see and control everything.
Scripture is clear though that there is more than meets the eye. What if there is another realm that is out there somewhere? What if there is another realm that is as close as your next breath? What if that realm is every bit as real as this natural realm?
The testimony of scripture is that that there is an invisible spiritual realm all around us. Our American Westernized culture has pretty much dismissed the spiritual realm, but there are many parts of the world that are much more open and aware of the spiritual world around us. Some would say that we are enlightened, and that other cultures are just superstitious and archaic. What if we have become so intellectually minded though that our souls and spirits are shrinking up to nothing? What if we are so focused on what we can see, taste, touch and smell that we are completely unaware to what is happening right under our noses in the spiritual realm.
In Genesis 28, a man named Jacob had a dream. He saw a ladder coming down from heaven, and there were angels ascending and descending on it. When Jacob woke up, he realized it was more than a dream. He said, “Surely the Lord is in this place and I was not aware of it.” Jacob had gotten a glimpse into the spiritual realm. The ladder was a picture of the activity going on between heaven and earth. The angels were ascending and descending as if they were being sent from heaven to earth on a mission. Jacob finally said, “Wow… God is in this place. God is present all around me, and the activity of his angels is going on right under my nose and I had no clue.” How often do you think we are like Jacob and completely unaware of the spiritual realm, unaware of the presence and activity of God right in our midst.
One of my favorite stories is found in the book of 2 Kings. A king from Aram wanted to capture Elisha the prophet because his revelations from God were foiling the king’s plans to attack Israel. So Aram sent a large contingent of men to surround Elisha and get him to surrender. Elisha’s servant Gehazi was nervous, but Elisha told him not to worry about it. He actually said, “There are more with us than there are with them.” I am sure Gehazi thought Elisha was doing crazy math because it sure seemed like the two of them was a lot a less than hundreds of soldiers. Elisha finally prayed, “Lord open his eyes.” At that moment Gehazi’s eyes were opened to the spiritual realm, and he saw that the Aram’s army was now surrounded by another army of horses and chariots. It was a heavenly host of angel armies sent from heaven. Gehazi had not been able to see them before, but the Lord opened his eyes to see into the spiritual realm. God had them surrounded. Heaven was there the whole time right under Gehazi’s nose. He just didn’t have eyes to see it or the discernment to know it.
Right now, heaven is closer than you think. At this very moment, you are cognizant of the physical realm, but what of the spiritual realm? Do you know that angels could be watching over you at this very moment? Could evil be seeking to tempt and discourage you? I promise you that there is more than meets the eye taking place around you. Lord open our eyes. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.