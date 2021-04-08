From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The story of Noah’s Ark, the flooding, and the rainbow that promises “no more flooding,” are laughed at by my friends who say the Bible is fake, because the world experiences deadly floods often. How can one refute them?
— B.F.
Dear B.F.: Cyclones, typhoons, and raging winds that part the waters are catastrophes that come, but none since the time of Noah have flooded the entire earth.
The Bible says: “Blessed are those who hear the word of God” (Luke 11:28). It’s vital to read the Scripture for ourselves to find truth — His truth. God’s Word is His authoritative message to mankind. His Word is the infallible Book.
Now what does the Bible actually say about the flood and the rainbow in the sky? God states a fact and gives a promise declaring: “I set My rainbow in the cloud… and I will remember My [promise to]… every living creature of all flesh; the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh… that is on the earth” (Genesis 9:13-16).
More important than floods is to heed the warnings found in God’s Word. We learn that deception and false religion lead to wars, pestilence, famine, etc. But mankind should pay close attention to God’s Word that teaches that there will be a famine of the Word of God in the last days. This is true today as people claim they’re too busy to read such an old book.
There are so many strange voices being heard in the religious world of our day and we should not be misled by them, but compare what they say with the Word of God.
It’s important to remember that Satan endeavors to get man to doubt the reliability of God’s Word but the Bible tells us that “every word of God is flawless” (Proverbs 30:5, NIV). Take comfort in this.