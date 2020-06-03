From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My generation is being told that if we obtain money, possessions, and power we’ll be equipped for success. My parents have attained all of these but their marriage fell apart and our home life was destroyed. While these things certainly help alleviate stress, why do so many really believe that these are the keys to living abundantly?
— F.F.
Dear F.F.: It’s true that if money, possessions and power could bring fulfillment, the wealthy and powerful people would seldom experience life crumbling. All people — rich or poor — have something in common; we’ve violated God’s laws. The resulting alienation leaves us empty and unfulfilled until we find peace with God.
The Bible tells about a man who served as a great general in the Syrian armies.
Naaman had become successful and had everything to live for. But he was struck with leprosy, a condition that brought physical disfigurement, social rejection, mental depression, and death.
Naaman is a picture of all of us. His leprosy is a picture of sin in our lives — a fatal condition that overshadows all successes and accomplishments. That shadow of death hangs over every one of us.
Just as leprosy separated people from society, the Bible teaches that sin separates us from God. The Bible says all of us have sinned (Romans 3:23). We have a disease that’s constantly eating away at us and has destroyed our relationship with God. That’s the reason we can’t find fulfillment in life. That’s the reason we can’t find peace and joy and happiness in life. We search for it, but because of sin we don’t find ultimate joy.
What did Naaman do? He realized his need and his helplessness and turned to God.
What seemed ridiculous to him he did by faith (2 Kings 5). Look to the Lord and be saved (Isaiah 45:22).