From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband and I have been married five years and we do love each other; however, he is obsessed with his work. His explanation for always working is to make enough money for us to have everything we want. I work part-time to contribute but most of what I make is for child care. It doesn’t quite make sense, but he doesn’t want me to quit until he can save up a nest egg for our future. This is taking a terrible toll on our relationship. What is the answer?
– T.W.
Dear T.W.: When a husband and wife are concerned about their wants, the stage is set for conflict. The Bible warns that money cannot buy happiness. Money cannot buy true pleasure. Money cannot buy peace of heart and contentment. Today many couples put their hopes in materialism as the marker for success. Someone has said, “A man’s wealth consists not in the abundance of his possessions, but in the fewness of his wants.” We have confused needs with wants.
Heaven in this life and heaven in the life to come are not based on a monetary standard. Nor can flesh and blood find the door to the kingdom of heaven with its peace, joy and happiness. Only those who are rich toward God will experience true contentment. Marriage is the most serious long-term contract a couple will make in their lifetime, but many enter into it with a lack of maturity and knowledge.
What is the answer? If husbands and wives would turn to the Lord with everything that concerns marriage, they will find answers if they both place their trust in the Lord and put him at the center of their relationship — and pray about everything. This is God’s plan for marriage.