Dear Abby:

I am tattooed. I have 11 spread over my body. I grew up with strict rules. My mom always said no piercings (other than ears) or tattoos while I was under her roof. I got my first tattoo at 22 while away at college. I had to tell her about it because of a family beach vacation. She was disappointed. I have continued to get inked throughout my life. Every time she noticed a new tat, she voiced a negative opinion.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.