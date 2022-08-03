Dear Abby:

I have been with my 45-year-old boyfriend, “Doug,” for six years. His mother, who was widowed five years ago, has moved here to Florida from New Jersey. Doug is very protective of her, which I kind of understand because she’s 63. The kicker is, she has started flashing her breasts at us. I’m pretty sure she does it to Doug when I’m not around as well. I have mentioned to him multiple times about how disturbing it is, but he brushes it off and refuses to confront her. We have adult children, and she recently went into the pool with all of them with nothing on. It is starting to worry me. I don’t want to be the one to confront her because it will get ugly.

