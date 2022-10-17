Dear Abby:

My mom divorced my dad more than 20 years ago. She remarried three years ago. She sent my sister and me a text the week of her wedding saying she was keeping the wedding small and only for those she felt would be comfortable there. They eloped midweek with my aunt and uncle standing beside them. The man my mom married makes her happy, which I am glad about.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Your treasured chest

Your treasured chest

There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …