My mom divorced my dad more than 20 years ago. She remarried three years ago. She sent my sister and me a text the week of her wedding saying she was keeping the wedding small and only for those she felt would be comfortable there. They eloped midweek with my aunt and uncle standing beside them. The man my mom married makes her happy, which I am glad about.
Her new husband has six adult children with whom they spend a lot of time. Is it odd that we haven’t yet met his kids? I understand COVID kept us from having a picnic to meet one another, but there’s still no plan for us to meet the family our mom spends most of her time with.
I did say something to her, and she offered to go to counseling. I’m hurt. I feel abandoned, and I’m becoming resentful. Am I just a spoiled adult child? How can I support my mom in her marriage and continue to have a relationship with her without feeling left out?
Dear Perplexed: Yes, it is odd that you haven’t met your step-siblings. Very odd. Are there any issues between you and your mother that you didn’t mention in your letter? That she would offer to go to counseling with you when you told her you felt abandoned indicates that there may be some. It could benefit both of you to talk with a licensed marriage and family therapist. Please don’t wait. And, perhaps in the future, instead of waiting to be invited to some sort of meet-and-greet, you should consider issuing the invitation yourself.
