Dear Harriette:
Lately, I’ve been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it’s cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn’t seem to understand. I don’t want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn’t seem to understand my perspective. What should I do?
— Thrifting Argument
Dear Thrifting Argument: Now is your opportunity to educate your mother. Look up articles and videos that talk about reducing the carbon footprint. Show her why you have made this decision as you expand her understanding of the critical need to slow down consumer consumption of goods. Indeed, if you give her the overview, you can open her eyes to the many things we can do to reduce carbon emissions in our lives. This includes driving less, flying less, using less water (especially hot water) to shower and to wash clothes, using less plastic, using less electricity — and buying less stuff. Recycling clothing and other items is an easy way to cut down on the need for manufacturing. Read here for more ideas: austintexas.gov/blog/top-10-ways-reduce-your-carbon-footprint-and-save-money.
Assure your mother that you properly clean the used items that you purchase and that you are always hygienic. Keep talking to her about sustainability. You may pique her interest eventually.