Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 15 and so are my two best friends. All three of us attend the same school and we have a lot in common. We get along great, and we even often call ourselves “the triplets”! One of my friends is very smart and the other is quite athletic. I’m decent in both of those areas, so we have a lot of fun and a lot of laughs whenever we all get together.
One friend lives in a big house with a large playroom. All three of us spend a lot of time there hanging out and studying together. My mother doesn’t like my friends for some unknown reason, but what is most strange is that she has never met my friends and she says she doesn’t even want to meet them!
I keep telling her that all three of us are very happy being friends, and my mom says she’s still uncomfortable with them being my friends. What can I do to get my mom to quit complaining about my friends? They are both great and they come from good families. What’s not to like?
— Want Approval of My Friends, via email
Dear Want Approval Of My Friends: Your mother should disclose her reservations to you regarding this matter, but be cautious and respectful in your approach to discover what they are. Specifically, why does your mother complain about you having these two girls as your best friends?
I suggest you have a peaceful, earnest talk (definitely not an argument) with your mother and point out all the positive qualities each friend of yours has and how happy you are being their friends. Suggest inviting these girls to your house so your mom can see them in person to get to know them a little better. Once she can evaluate them up close, chances are she may well relax and accept them. It could be that your mother simply feels that you always travel to their homes to study and therefore your mom feels a bit left out.
Explain to your friends that you’d like them to occasionally visit your house to study. Be sure to politely introduce each girl to your mother immediately when this opportunity arises and be sure to tell your friends how great you feel your mom is in front of them. Hopefully that will relax everyone and put your mother in a more receptive mode, which might just be what she needs to feel more comfortable.