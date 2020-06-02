Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 14-year-old girl, and I am considered good-looking, but I do have one major flaw: My teeth are crooked, especially my front bottom teeth. My grandma said to me recently that the time has come for me to get my teeth straightened. She even said that she would pay for the braces I need. However, I’m not sure I want to be seen with braces. I think they look stupid and make a girl look ugly. Please give me your advice, especially since my mom also agrees with my grandma.
— Crooked Teeth,
via email
Dear Crooked Teeth: I suggest that you immediately take Grandma up on her nice offer! There was a time when girls thought braces on their teeth were socially unacceptable, but times have truly changed over the past decade. The old “silver straightjacket” look is gone, as Invisalign, Smile Direct, Candid and many other companies make comfortable, modern clear braces these days.
Take a look around, and compare companies and costs with your grandma and your mother. The three of you can compare and contrast the features of each, and I trust you’ll find a product you’d be interested in.
Best of all, after a few months of using these types of products, you’ll be enjoying straight teeth for the rest of your life.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 21-year-old guy who was engaged to be married this fall, but due to COVID-19, our wedding plans are on hold until summer 2021 at least. We have been together for three years and get along pretty well, but I will admit to you I have felt a bit pressured by my girl to marry her. She is very eager to start a family right away, whereas I tend to take things more slowly.
Well, last December, the company I work for hired a new assistant, and she is very attractive and assertive. She told me recently that it was too bad I was engaged because she would really like to go out on a date with me. Now I find myself wondering if I should go out with her, but I know I can’t because I’m engaged. The sad thing is that I think about this woman at my work even when I’m with my fiancée.
I think I still love my fiancée, but I’m not 100 percent positive that the love I have for her is the marriage kind of love. What should I do at this point?
— Engaged and Confused,
via email
Dear Engaged And Confused: First of all, you must be totally honest with your fiancee. Delay the wedding date to an “indefinite” status until you’re 100 percent positive that she is the love of your life and you want to be with her forever. Do not enter into marriage with doubts, as this is not fair to either party.
However, I must warn you that if you continue to desire to go out with other girls, you should end your engagement immediately. Your future bride deserves a husband who loves her and only her.