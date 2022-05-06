From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband is serving in the U.S. military as a chaplain and is committed to fighting, not only to maintain the freedoms that our forefathers won, but the freedom to worship God while serving in the military; but he stays defeated. Is there a word of encouragement for him?
– M.W.
Dear M.W.: President Abraham Lincoln has become known as the “Great Emancipator.” With one stroke of his pen, he set free millions of slaves. They could receive that freedom or remain enslaved. This choice for freedom is celebrated still today as one of the great moments in American history. But there is a great and mighty Man who died on the cross of Calvary 2,000 years ago who has set countless souls free from bondage — the ropes and chains of sin gone. There is nothing man can do to change this — but they can accept or reject the freedom offered.
A tough young marine declared one day, “I don’t believe in God. I don’t care about this man called Jesus. I’m a marine — I’m tough! Religion is for sissies and old people, not for the strong and mighty!”
When bombs began to drop, the marine was riding in a jeep around a little landlocked harbor. Thinking one of these bombs might be meant for him, he jumped off the jeep, hid behind a lumber pile and started praying with all his might. God heard his plea and answered his prayer. He was saved from the attack and that night he surrendered his soul to the Soul-Giver, Jesus Christ.
He had finally learned the truth — that we are all weak and in need of a Savior. “The Lord your God in your midst, the Mighty One will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will quiet you with His love” (Zephaniah 3:17).