From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
America celebrates Memorial Day by taking a day off, but it seems that we forget why we designate this day of remembrance. Is our country in danger of “forgetting” what is important?
– R.A.
Dear R.A.: We are always chasing after what the world says is better. Before we know it, we have exchanged faith in God for following the gods of this world. This is the repetitive history of the human race. The Los Angeles Times carried an ad that read: “Spend Now — Pay Later!” A thought-provoking quotation appeared in the paper around the time of America’s 200th birthday and has been reprinted several times since then:
“The world’s great civilizations averaged a cycle of 200 years. Those societies progressed through this sequence:
From bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from great courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to selfishness; from selfishness to complacency; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to dependency; from dependency back again into bondage.”
Memorial Day is a day set aside to give honor to those who have given their lives to protect our national freedom. We have also forgotten to set aside time for God. We gladly take His blessings, but when bad things happen, we forget His blessings and blame our bad times on Him. This is why the Lord told Solomon that His people must turn from their wicked ways and humble themselves before He would bring healing. There are those who are rewriting America’s rich heritage, arguing that its founders never intended for the nation to be “under God.” But the prized documents say otherwise. We must seek His face for direction and turn from the wickedness of sin that will destroy us. Then, by faith, we must accept God’s response with gladness.