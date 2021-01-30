From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Society has lost a lot this past year and it seems there is more cynicism, more hatred, and more unhappiness in general. Why must people resort to name-calling and always looking for fault in others?
— D.D.
Dear D.D.: Many people are quick with the deadly thrust but slow with the ointment of healing. The harsh criticism of others and unfair appraisals of those about us sting with pain. The unjust condemnation of others has a boomerang effect. When we hurl vindictive indictments with the hope of crippling others, we discover that we hurt ourselves more.
Many people are conflicted today because they are driven away by their own bitterness and harsh words to those who may also need a kind word. Many people go through their entire lives with a chip on their shoulder, carrying hurts and resentments over things that were said or done decades ago. Like a poison, their bitterness has made not only their own lives miserable but the lives of those around them. They have never learned the secret of forgiveness and forbearance.
The Bible warns us to be on guard “lest any root of bitterness springing up cause trouble” (Hebrews 12:15). Meekness and forbearance are “musts” if we are to live harmoniously in society and develop healthy homes, families, and friendships. While Christians must always speak the truth, we must do it in love. The Bible tells us to “speak evil of no one, [be] peaceable, gentle, showing all humility to all” (Titus 3:2).
God wants to help us overcome the bitterness that we feel and we are reminded that “He brought us forth by the word of truth…. Everyone must be quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger” (James 1:18-19, NASB).