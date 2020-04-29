From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The love my husband and I had when we married has not flourished. We really did believe at the time of our wedding that we were meant for each other, but we don’t enjoy one another’s company, we have little in common, and it’s simply not pleasant anymore. Isn’t divorce best if a bad relationship causes deep unhappiness in the home?
— M.D.
Dear M.D.: A loving God ordained monogamous marriage and the sanctity of what is known as the traditional family. Genuine love should not be based on feelings.
Marriage vows state the commitment husband and wife make to one another no matter what. The willingness to love is overcome many times by what pleases one over the other. When the early romantic feelings in a new marriage do not remain constant, many believe the answer is divorce. Some marry in search of a high that can never be maintained. Our culture puts feelings first, but true love is based on commitment.
Marriage is the most serious long-term contract a man and woman will make in their lifetime. Nothing brings more joy than a good marriage and nothing brings more misery than a bad marriage. When husbands and wives are concerned only about their own individual desires, the stage is set for conflict.
Thousands of couples go through a loveless marriage because no one ever told them what genuine love is. If people knew that kind of love, the divorce rate would be sharply reduced.
The secret of domestic happiness is to make God the center of the marriage contract, giving Him His rightful place in the home. Make peace with Him above all else and you will have a peaceful home.