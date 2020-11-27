From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does the Bible mean by saying the church is the bride of Christ?
— B.C.
Dear B.C.: In our culture today the word “bride” has been diminished along with church weddings and the purity of marriage, but none of those things change the fact that the Bible lifts up the union between a husband and wife. It is the most precious union mankind can possibly know. The Bible stresses that a marriage ideally should be a picture or a reflection of Christ’s love for His people.
The church is made up of people who enter into eternal life with Him. God loves us and desires to have a relationship with us. This is why Christ died for mankind, and those who forsake everything for Christ, repent of sin and receive forgiveness of sin that only Christ offers, discover the joy of that “first love.”
The Old Testament is full of ardent expressions describing God’s relationship with His people as a relationship of love and He expects us to be faithful to our vows. Today we need to be reminded that love is more than a feeling. Love is a commitment where joy motivates us to love one another.
“For God so loved the world that He gave…” (John 3:16). The beloved Apostle John penned Christ’s words in the book of John, and Jesus Himself said: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37).
This is God’s standard for all those who belong to Him.