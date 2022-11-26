From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr Graham:
It’s generally thought that money is one of the main problems that leads to divorce, but I think it is something deeper … a bitterness from the past left unresolved. In trying to help some dear friends through rocky times in their young marriage (involving interference of in-laws), I’m seeking some answers that might help them, but I don’t want to interfere like their in-laws are doing.
– M.C.
Dear M.C.: Among the many things that lead husbands and wives to divorce is money, but anything that drives a wedge between husband and wife creates tension. The deeper problem is often spiritual.
Marriage was designed by God. He meant for it to involve three people: the man, the woman, and God. When God is left out of a marriage, that marriage will likely be less than God intended it to be, even if it appears to be a happy one. When God is not guiding, husband and wife will often compete with one another rather than complement one another; accuse one another instead of affirm one another; find fault instead of forgive; exhibit selfishness instead of loving with a sacrificial love.
God is blessed when husband and wife live in unity. When God is at the center of this special relationship, joy can overflow the heart and peace can abide. This is clearly seen in Scripture. The Bible teaches that the holy bond of sacred marriage should be a reflection of Christ’s love for His people.
It takes great wisdom from the Lord to speak into another’s marriage. Breaking into a marriage can be like a burglar breaking into a home. It can be a violation of one’s privacy. The most important thing anyone can do for a young couple is introduce them to Jesus Christ if they don’t know Him, and then diligently pray for them daily and lead them to search out Scriptural truth.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
More and more, people seek to do business with local companies where they can have more personal interactions and build relationships rather than an impersonal big-box store. Frederica Pharmacy is a new locally owned community pharmacy on St. Simons Island, and serves Sea Island and Brunswic…
A small group recently traveled a long way — across an ocean and a country — to visit the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
Brunswick Public Works employees started early Tuesday morning assembling a Christmas tree in Queen Square in preparation for a tree lighting festival today to ring in the Christmas season in Brunswick.
Seagals Cove isn’t the happiest place on Earth, but it’s close. The children’s store at the Glynn Place Mall welcomes its customers with its clean, bright motif and vast selection of fashions from newborns to tweens.
For the 36th year, the lawn and trees at the Spencer house on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons Island will be ablaze with Christmas lights.