From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

My pastor says that worrying is sinful. If so, I am a big sinner, but I cannot conquer it no matter what I do. I read books on it and have even sought help from a doctor. What does the Bible say about it?

— W.M.

Dear W.M.: We must ask ourselves why we worry about some things, and not others. For instance, do we worry about a tree that has never fallen on our house? Or a sickness we’ve never experienced?

Many people trust more in worry than trusting God. For the Christian, worry can be sin, which demonstrates our lack of faith in God who has given us the richness of His constant abiding presence. We must counter our worry by thinking about the promises of God found in the Bible, such as casting our cares upon the Lord because He greatly cares for His own. One of the great remedies to worry is reading God’s Word and memorizing Scripture. When our troubled minds begin to worry, it is a great comfort to turn our thoughts to the Lord Jesus who brings comfort and peace to our hearts.

We may be worriers by nature, but even the worst worrier in the world doesn’t worry about some things. Many people would never worry about whether their mother loves them or not.

We can be just as certain and worry-free about God’s love and protection. What is the evidence? It is the cross, where God fully expressed His love for us. Since Jesus overcame death, can He not help us overcome worry about things that will probably never happen? We should turn worry into gratitude for all the times He has seen us through difficulties. Worries flee before a spirit of gratitude and the Lord is pleased when we trust Him (1 Peter 5:7).

County once again names Jeff Chapman sole finalist for manager's post

County once again names Jeff Chapman sole finalist for manager's post

The Glynn County Commission, still in need of a county manager, is going back to a familiar name as its sole candidate for the job. The commission voted 4-3 at the end of Thursday’s commission meeting to name Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the sole finalist for the position once again.

Health system leases temporary morgue as virus cases continue to surge

Health system leases temporary morgue as virus cases continue to surge

With the COVID-19 death toll increasing in the past two weeks, Southeast Georgia Health System has proactively leased a temporary morgue for use should it run out of space in its permanent morgue that can hold only six deceased people, said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the system.

MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International is sending 41 pallets of life-saving medicines and sanitary supplies to southwestern Haiti where an earthquake Saturday killed more than 1,400 and left 30,000 families homeless.