Dear Abby:
I’ve been living with my boyfriend, “Dan,” for 15 years. He has always worked, and he doesn’t hit me. If he’s mad he lets go easy and doesn’t dwell on stuff. (I can’t say the same about me.) Here’s the issue: On his Facebook profile in the “relationship status” section, he states that he’s “single.” Other times he has used “open relationship” or “it’s complicated.” We’ve been together way too long for him to write something like that.
I love him, but I don’t want a future of living with this from my man. I feel like I’m wasting precious years. Life goes by so fast. I’m thinking about leaving him. What does he mean by doing that? Can you advise me, Abby?
— Taken In Georgia
Dear Taken: Please accept my sympathy. You have spent the last 15 years with someone who is commitment-phobic. When people post that they’re in an open relationship, it means they are interested in exploring other relationships. If what you want is someone to marry, then you are right — if a little late — in thinking about leaving him. The odds that he will give you what you need are slim. Have an honest conversation with Dan about “where you are headed as a couple.” If your visions don’t match, move on.