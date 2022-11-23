Dear Abby:

I would like to respond to “Ready To Bail in New Jersey” (Sept. 1), who was complaining about women being on their phones all the time. Does this man have any idea how much information and communication is shared electronically now? Work emails, school emails, group texts about various kid activities, and even grocery shopping are all done on a phone.

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…