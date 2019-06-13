From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have traveled and seen the Seven Wonders of the World. It has surprised me how many of these sites point to Scripture and reveal a great deal about biblical history. Why do so many people doubt biblical history that has been authenticated?
— W.T.
Dear W.T.: There are seven wonders of the ancient world and seven wonders of the modern world. But God has demonstrated His seven wonders to the human race.
The first is the wonder of God’s love — that the Creator of the universe is interested in each one of us. The second wonder is that God came to live among us in the flesh so that we would know that He understands us. The third is the wonder that Christ died on the cross for our sin. The fourth is the wonder of conversion which means to turn from our old life to new life in Christ Jesus. Fifth is the gift of peace that the Lord offers to each one who walks with Him. The sixth wonder is God’s plan that He will call us out of this world to reign with Him in glory. The seventh of God’s wonders is that He gives us the right to be called His children.
Archaeologist William Albright stated, “There can be no doubt that archeology has confirmed the substantial historicity of Old Testament tradition.” Jewish archaeologist Nelson Glueck said, “Scores of archaeological findings have been made which confirm in clear outline or in exact detail historical statements in the Bible.”
But when it comes to Jesus Christ, mankind will not be saved by history but by the blood of Jesus Christ. Each one of us must humble ourselves before God and receive Him. “How mighty His wonders ... from generation to generation” (Daniel 4:3).