From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Living on campus in a foreign country and learning a new language is challenging but scary, particularly in today’s world. Though I’m older than most students, I thought expanding my education and having the change of a lifetime would bring satisfaction and happiness, but to no avail. I’m not sure there’s anything left to try.
— G.Q.
Dear G.Q.: Mankind is on a great quest from birth; sometimes many years pass before realizing they are on a constant search for something. Others have felt freed from the need to go on seeking this nameless thing, almost dismissing the quest.
Some find fulfillment in marriage and family living. Others achieve fame and fortune in other parts of the world while many stay close to home and prosper. At a distant glance it appears they have found their way, leaving those who don’t “find it” forlorn — still asking, seeking, and stumbling along.
No one is alone in this quest. All mankind travels the same road noticing the emptiness that oppresses the world, crying out for guidance, for comfort, and for peace.
For generations the human race has been on the great quest, trying every pathway. One path is political freedom. When found it still did not achieve a better world. Another hopeful path is education and many put complete faith in it, seeming a sensible path to travel. We are the most informed society in the history of civilization, yet the most confused.
The solution to satisfying this great quest is putting faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. “Look to Me, and be saved, all you ends of the earth! For I am God and there is no other” (Isaiah 45:22). This is the blessed hope. Do not cease to seek out the Lord, for you will find Him and be satisfied.