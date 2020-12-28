From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have an assignment to write an essay on what is more important to living life to its fullest: pleasure or prosperity?
— P.P.
Dear P.P.: Peace. Purpose. Personal relationship with God. These are the three things people need in life. When comfort and ease and pleasure are exalted, progress is always set back.
The truth is that the whole human race is consumed with a search for inner peace, for the human conscience can be relentless. The peace mankind seeks is not merely a nondescript, so-called peace of mind which is blind to reality or comes and goes according to our moods or circumstances. The peace every person seeks is one which will free them from the anxiety and frustrations of life’s distracting conflicts and problems. It is a peace of soul which permeates one’s entire being, a peace that operates through the trials and burdens of life.
People also search for purpose in life. Man is confused and perplexed, wondering where he came from, why he is here, and where he is going.
He wants to know if there is truth in this universe. The philosopher declares that man has no God-given purpose and is left to make up his own purpose and meaning in life, if he can. But down inside we yearn for something more certain.
Humanity also seeks for a personal relationship with their Creator, the Lord God, but many do not listen to the voice of God to hear Him calling their lost and weary soul back to Him. Man yearns to know that he is not alone in this universe, that there is a Higher Power guiding his journey.
The Bible shouts out in hope to mankind saying: “To know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God” (Ephesians 3:19).