From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I grew up learning popular Bible verses, but grew to resent the pastor preaching on nothing but sin, never about the love of John 3:16 or the encouragement of Philippians 4:13. I don’t see how anyone can take serious a preacher who is obsessed with people’s sins, when often people are just struggling with human weaknesses and reacting negatively to disappointments in life.
– S.O.
Dear S.O.: We may try to take a light view of sin and refer to it as “human weakness.” We may try to call it a trifle, but God calls it a tragedy. We may pass it off as an accident, but God declares it an abomination. Man seeks to excuse himself of sin, but God seeks to convict him of it and to save him from it. Sin is no amusing toy — it is a terror to be shunned! We all need to understand what constitutes sin in the eyes of God! Examining the Ten Commandments reveals that people deliberately break them — and glamorize them. From idolatry, which is anything we put before God, to the lack of honoring parents, there is a concerted effort to break each one and offer excuses. James, the apostle, made it plain that we are all guilty: “Each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed. Then, when desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin” (James 1:14–15).
Every Gospel preacher and pastor is responsible to proclaim God’s Word that says, “For all have sinned” (Romans 3:23). “Repent, and believe in the gospel” (Mark 1:15). “[God] loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:10). Ministers are to warn people of God’s judgment and tell them of God’s love. We must never take the holiness and judgment and love of God lightly, for it is the very essence of His character.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…
Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.
Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.
Central Hardware opened on Norwich Street in downtown Brunswick in 1948 with a promotion of a “crisp, new $100 bill” to entice new customers.
Hillary Square’s history extends to the beginning of the city of Brunswick, and it has changed substantially since the city’s grid layout was drawn up in 1771.