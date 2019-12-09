From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does the Bible mean when it says that people are dead in trespasses and sins?
— S.A.
Dear S.A.: The Bible speaks of the things of the world that blind people to spiritual truth (2 Corinthians 4:4). Until men and women submit to the Lord Jesus Christ, they are spiritually dead. They do not understand the truth of the Bible. They may quote it, they may even say they believe it; but when it does not change their life, when it does not lead them to obedience, they are spiritually dead.
This means that the communication between God and man is broken. There is a wonderful world of joy, light, harmony, peace, and satisfaction to which millions of people are blind and deaf — dead. They long for serenity, they search for happiness, but they seem never to find it. Often their despondency leads to frantic experimentation with alcohol, narcotics, immorality, defiance of authority, rebellion, etc. This only leads to a sin-blighted existence. All the while God is there speaking and beckoning.
Many people are interested in what God has to say perhaps out of curiosity. They want to analyze His message according to their standard. To such people, God may remain the great cosmic silence. Man’s standard falls short of God’s plan for mankind. He has communicated His message of forgiveness and love to those who are willing to hear and receive His Word, and then obey it. We must humble ourselves before Him.
This is exactly what happened to Adam and Eve. When they realized their sin and their shame, they knew they had fallen short of His standard. The all-knowing God knew the heart of man and He devised a way to bring man back into a full relationship by building a bridge. That bridge is the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s one and only Son. Do not reject Him, but fully embrace His truth today.