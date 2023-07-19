From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is there such an overwhelming separation between God and His creation?
– S.C.
Dear S.C.: The chasm that separates imperfect man from perfect God is emphasized all through the Scriptures. We see it in the division of the Old Testament tabernacle and the New Testament temple into the Holy and Most Holy places. The holiness of God regulates all other principles of God. Scripture declares that His throne is established on the basis of His holiness. It is because God is holy and man is unholy that so wide a rift exists between God and the unrepentant sinner. Our iniquities have separated us from God. “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear [me]” (Psalm 66:18).
If the human race could envision the true picture of God’s majestic righteousness, what a difference it would make in the way we live as individuals and as nations! If we could but realize the tremendous gulf that separates unrighteous man from God’s perfect righteousness! Scripture declares Him to be the Light in whom there is no darkness at all — the one Supreme Being without flaw or blemish.
This is a difficult concept for imperfect man to understand. We, whose faults and weaknesses are apparent everywhere, can scarcely imagine the overwhelming holiness of God — but we must recognize it if we are to understand and benefit from the Bible.
Man is a sinner, powerless to change his position, powerless to reach the pure ear of God unless he cries out for mercy sincerely. Man would have remained forever lost if God in His infinite mercy had not sent His Son to Earth to bridge this gulf. But His words ring out to the human race: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6). Jesus is still throwing out His lifeline of salvation to all who will come.
