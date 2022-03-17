Dear Abby:
I have a girlfriend, “Dawn,” who is one of my oldest friends. She’s my only friend who stuck with me through the growing pains and different stages in my life. I married a man who I think is the love of my life. He’s very macho and proud. We have built a life together, and through stepchildren, exes and family — through thick and thin — our love has endured.
Well, my husband is also possessive. Dawn recently asked me to be the godmother of her second child, her son. My husband is offended that I was asked and he wasn’t. He has never made an effort to have a friendship with Dawn and her husband, or even met her son since his birth many months ago. He wants no part in the process, which I am very upset about.
What do I do? Should I ignore my husband’s feelings, be a good friend and godmother to Dawn’s baby and deal with the aftermath with my husband?
— Potential Godmother In Arizona
Dear Potential Godmother: Your husband appears to be not only possessive, but also somewhat self-centered and controlling. It would be interesting to know why he’s pouting, since he’s not close to your friend nor particularly interested in her baby. Because one spouse is asked to be a godparent does not automatically mean the other must be. Some children have only one godparent; others have them in multiples.
If you wish to be godmother to Dawn’s baby boy, go ahead and do it — and do not feel you have to apologize for it.