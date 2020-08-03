From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world has been jolted by storms and disease like no other time. There is an uneasiness to life these days. Is there a secret to finding calm?
— C.S.
Dear C.S.: Worry and anxiety have hounded the human race since the beginning of time. In spite of modern innovations to bring ease, man has not found the cure for the plague of worry.
Physicians have often said that many illnesses are imaginary, the cause being mental distress or worry. When people are polled it is not unusual to see that worry often tops the list of things that plague them.
Cardiac specialists say that it’s one of the causes of heart trouble. Psychiatrists tell us that worry breeds nervous breakdowns and mental disorders.
Worry etches deep lines into the face; it’s disastrous to health, robs life of its zest, crowds out constructive, creative thinking, and cripples the soul.
When Sir Walter Raleigh was burdened with a huge debt, his doctor told him he would die if he didn’t stop worrying. He said: “I can’t help it, you might as well tell my cook to order the water in the kettle not to boil as to command my brain not to worry.”
What’s the answer? Bickersteth, a hymn writer wrote: “Peace, perfect peace, in this dark world of sin. The blood of Jesus whispers peace within.”
In Christ, we are relaxed and at peace in the midst of confusions, bewilderments, and perplexities of this life. The storm rages, but our hearts are at rest. We have found peace because we have learned to trust our living God.
The story is told of the sea beating against the rocks in dashing waves. Lightning flashed, thunder roared, and the wind blew fierce, but a little bird was asleep in the crevice of the rock, its head serenely under its wing, sound asleep. That’s peace — to be able to sleep in the storm!