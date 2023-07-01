From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that a large percentage of people have never believed in God?
– U.G.
Dear U.G.: A remarkable fact is that belief in some kind of god is practically universal. Whatever period of history we study, whatever culture we examine, if we look back in time we see all peoples, primitive or modern, acknowledging some kind of deity.
Archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of many ancient civilizations, but none has ever been found that did not yield some evidence of a god who was worshiped. Man has worshiped the sun and carved idols. Man has worshiped a set of rules, animals and other men. Some seem to worship themselves. Man has made gods out of his imagination, although basically through a fog of confusion he believes that God does exist.
Some people give up the pursuit of God in frustration, calling themselves “atheists” or “agnostics,” professing to be irreligious. Instead, they find it necessary to fill the vacuum with some other kind of deity. Therefore man makes his own “god” — money, work, success, fame, sex or alcohol, even food. Many mistakenly attempt to displace the true and living God with the religion of nationalism. Others make a god of their own cause. Failing to find the true God, millions declare their allegiance to lesser gods and causes. They find no ultimate answers or satisfaction. Just as Adam was made for fellowship with God, so are all people. Jesus spoke of the first commandment: “And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength” (Mark 12:30). God’s Word reveals that unlike a stone or an animal, human beings have the capacity to love God.
