Dear Abby:

I’ve been married for a little more than 12 years. My wife and I have one child. Unfortunately, like a lot of relationships, we’ve been stuck in a rough patch for a while now. I learned that she was having an affair a few years ago, which rocked me to the core. I recognized there were cracks forming early on, but, admittedly, I didn’t do enough to try to fix them. I ultimately decided to forgive her, and we have tried our best to put things back together.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

Residents of a local assisted living center were treated last week to an afternoon of bingo games and culinary delicacies during the first Spring Fling Bingo event hosted by Golden Isles College and Career Academy students.