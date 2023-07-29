From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is an enemy always a person or does an enemy manifest itself in other forms? Why do people talk about the three enemies of the soul: the world, the flesh and the devil?
– S.S.
Dear S.S.: The Bible urges us to be alert to the devil’s schemes, “in order that Satan might not outwit us” (2 Corinthians 2:11, NIV). It’s been said that the devil doesn’t need to think up new tricks because all the old ones still work; lust, pride, greed, escapism, pleasure, hate, selfishness, etc. All evil comes from Satan who disguises himself, calling evil good and confusing people with clever untruths. Satan’s master plan is to turn the world against God, bringing confusion and chaos. He does this by mixing enough of God’s truth, to capture a person’s attention, with his devious potion that will lead people astray. Be sure that Satan will tempt us at our weak point, not the strong point.
There’s truth in the saying: “A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and so is our character.”
Parts of the Great Wall of China date back before Christ, stretching across hundreds of miles of rugged mountains. At first, the Wall was a great success; its well-guarded gates repelled every invasion. But eventually the enemy got through. How? By finding a gatekeeper of weak character and bribing him into leaving his gate unlocked. Enemies are always looking for the gaps in the wall, or the weak link in the chain. When we let down our guard, we’re in trouble.
Man cannot control himself, and if he will not be controlled by Christ, then he’ll be controlled by Satan. The devil is alive and kicking. But he has no power over those who belong to Christ and remain in Him, following in His steps and staying in the Word of God that guides us along the journey of life and death, to life everlasting with the Savior.
