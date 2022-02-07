From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
America is on the verge of losing our freedoms at so many levels. We rely on being a people with “freedom of choice.” What does that really mean?
– F.D.
Dear F.D.: “Freedom of choice” is debated a great deal and takes on various meanings. The very word “choice” presupposes at least two alternatives. We all face choices throughout life, and this is certainly a theme throughout the Bible.
God commands man to make choices, but only after providing men and women with sufficient information so that choices will be informed ones. Take, for instance, the truth in lending and truth in labeling laws; one cannot apply for a loan or buy a product without being furnished certain information so that people are not deceived. This information is necessary in making intelligent choices.
God’s given us information about Himself, including His holiness, man’s sinfulness and God’s provision for sin — redemption in Jesus Christ. Scores of promises to man about what will happen if he accepts God’s promises and what will happen if he refuses God’s promises are recorded in Scripture (see Galatians 6).
Years ago there was a television show called “Truth or Consequences.” The host would warn contestants, “If you don’t tell the truth, you’ll have to pay the consequences.” It’s the same with choices. If we make the wrong choice, we’re left to pay the consequences.
The great Old Testament leader Joshua, who led the Israelites, challenged them saying, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve” (Joshua 24:15). The choice was between the false god Baal, or the one true God. Before the people answered Joshua he boldly declared, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Making the right choice will affect our lives for better or for worse.