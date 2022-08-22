From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems that secularism would work out fine if it weren’t mixed with religion. Shouldn’t belief in Jesus be applied only to the realm of spiritual things? Surely faith in God should be kept out of everything except religion and let man handle the business and scientific world.
– K.J.
Dear K.J.: The risen Christ is big enough to cope with the tyranny of man over man. Not only can He save the individual, but His power has worldwide implications. Isaiah 9:6 says, “The government will be upon His shoulder.” He has not abdicated His sovereignty in the affairs of men. He is still the Lord of history.
When He was crucified, the Bible describes the inscription written over Him in letters of Greek, Latin, and Hebrew, “THIS IS THE KING OF THE JEWS” (Luke 23:38). He was then, and still is, King and Lord over all. One of our failures is not seeing Christ as King of the physical and material as well as the spiritual, of the mind as well as the soul, of the government as well as the heart.
Christ cannot be separated from anything that pertains to life, for He “is all and in all” (Colossians 3:11). He is the master of our business on Monday as well as our religious life on Sunday. Secularism grows when God is taken out of the realms of economics, politics, and science. We think that the world’s problems could be solved by diplomacy, by scientific advancement, by economic progress.
The world today offers many saviors, but none of them saves. When Christ’s forgiveness and love dominate in the human heart, peace and joy are victorious; and when this material world comes to a close, every knee will bow and confess that Jesus is Lord. Make the decision to follow Christ today while there is still time to receive His great salvation.
