Dear Dr. Wallace:

I have been dating a guy for almost a year now, even though we are both only 16. Last week, we were talking about COVID-19, and he said that he and his family have never gotten it, but that a year ago, his big brother had Lyme disease. What is Lyme disease? Is it a venereal disease? I’m too embarrassed to ask my friends about this in case the answer is really weird or scary, but my curiosity about this is really driving me crazy.

When my boyfriend brought this up, I was kind of shocked and embarrassed, and I didn’t want him to know that I was unaware of what it was. All I said at the time was, “Well, at least he didn’t have lemon disease!” My boyfriend had a good laugh over that and even said it was so funny that he was going to tell my joke to his brother. Hopefully, this is something I’ll never have to deal with.

— Uninformed Girl,

via email

Dear Uninformed Girl: Lyme disease is not a venereal disease. It is most often transmitted through the bite of a deer tick. Most times, Lyme disease is contracted while hiking or spending time in wooded, brushy or overgrown areas, where ticks live.

Lyme disease, if untreated, can be painful and can sometimes cause severe swelling in the joints. Once a deer tick bites a human being, the affected person can develop a nasty skin rash, and flulike symptoms can often arise as well. In these times of COVID-19, some of the symptoms are similar, which can be alarming, but experienced physicians will note the skin rash and correctly diagnose the problem.

The symptoms associated with Lyme disease can appear up to 30 days after infection, according to the American Council on Science and Health.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

