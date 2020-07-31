From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My neighbor’s grandson’s name is Lucifer. The mother says she chose it because of its beautiful meaning. Isn’t Satan’s name Lucifer?
— L.S.
Dear L.S.: Lucifer (meaning “morning star” in Hebrew) was an angel created to glorify God, but this was not the role he wanted. His heart’s desire was to be the chief authority; he wanted to sit on God’s throne and rule the universe.
The book of Isaiah records: “How you are fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How you are cut down to the ground, you who weakened the nations! For you have said in your heart: ‘I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God; I will also sit on the mount of the congregation on the farthest sides of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds, I will be like the Most High’” (Isaiah 14:12-14).
When Lucifer asserted his desire to be more than God, a great revolution took place in the universe. Many angels joined with Lucifer and became his rebel army. This evil one — Satan — didn’t lose any of his beguiling ways when he became the fallen prince. He took his charm, his subtleties, and his clever plots to use on us. When he made his decision to battle God to the death, he took his band of rebel angels with him as his combat soldiers. The battlefield is known as Earth.
His plan is to trap us and he knows exactly what kind of “bait” will appeal to us. He knows what we’re like, and he will attack us exactly where we are the weakest. This is why the Bible warns us to beware and not give the devil a foothold in our lives (Ephesians 4:27). We must not be deceived by Satan and his lies. Instead, we must stay close to Christ — because the closer we are to Him, the farther away you are from the devil!