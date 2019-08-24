Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve noticed that you always encourage overweight teens to lose weight for better health. I’m 19, and I’m a bit obese — so is my mother, so was my grandmother and so is my great-grandmother. We all appear to be healthy and happy, and our favorite foods bring us all great joy. It’s just that we eat a lot of it, and we all carry many more extra pounds on our bodies than most women do.
I love being big and so does my family. I’m about 60 pounds overweight, and I wouldn’t want to have a normal weight for my body build and height if I had to curb my appetite dramatically. I enjoy being a bit large and pigging out whenever I choose to eat. And, please, don’t tell me that heavy people lack self-esteem. I exude tons of it! I’m outgoing and have many great friends and a wonderful social life.
Dr. Wallace, please, be kind to overweight teens. We are tired of everyone in the world trying to change us. Some of us don’t want to change, and that includes my “chubby” boyfriend. I love every last pound of him! He’s so cute, and he treats me like a princess. We all believe in the saying “big is beautiful”!
— Big Happy Girl,
via email
Big Happy Girl: There are some overweight teens who contact me to find out the fastest, safest way to lose weight because they often feel being obese hinders their social life. Counting calories, eating nutritious foods and engaging in regular exercise is usually what I recommend to them. I also remind overweight teens that obesity can be a factor relating to many ailments, including diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer. I encourage overweight teens to lose weight for a myriad of reasons, but my concern for their health is paramount.
I’m aware that some overweight people enjoy it that way and don’t want to change their lifestyle. To you, your mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, I wish continued happiness and good health. I absolutely respect that you all are very happy in your own skin. My wish is for you to stay happy and healthy for all of your days.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Will you please tell me the warning signs for potential suicide victims? There are a few people I’m a bit worried about, but I am unsure if they are just a bit depressed, temporarily, or if they may be struggling even more than I realize from the distance at which I notice their behavior.
— Anonymous,
via email
Dear Anonymous: Suicide is, unfortunately, now the second-leading cause of death among teenagers, second only to unintentional injuries. Sadly, the suicide rate has steadily risen in this new century as well.
My research has yielded some serious warning signs, per your request. They include: noticeable changes in eating and sleeping habits; withdrawal from friends, family and regular activities; persistent boredom; decline in the quality of schoolwork; violent or rebellious behavior; running away; drug or alcohol abuse; unusual neglect of personal appearance; difficulty concentrating; radical personality changes; and complaints about physical symptoms, such as stomachaches, headaches and chronic fatigue.
Comments such as “I won’t be a problem much longer,” or “It’s no use,” may indicate verbal signs of suicidal thoughts.