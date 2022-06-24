From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
People throw around the idea of praying about everything. Many people who claim this show no other religious interest. I take prayer serious, but I’m afraid to pray because I might not like the answer. At times, the whole idea of prayer seems stifling.
– P.P.
Dear P.P.: When we become God’s obedient children, He helps us walk with Him every mile of our life’s journey. God commands that we first submit our lives to Him. He equips us to carry out His plan for our lives. While we won’t see the big picture at the beginning, we’ll learn each step of the way as He leads.
God also puts His desires down in our hearts and minds. If a person excels in mathematics or biology, there is nothing wrong with going into finance or medicine, for instance. When a person begins pursuing such a pathway, the Lord will open and shut doors as a way of guiding. God doesn’t expect us to be paralyzed when it comes to making decisions about our futures. Neither does He give us what we always want because it may not be for our good or according to His will. The Bible says, “You ask and do not receive, because you ask wrongly, to spend it on your passions” (James 4:3, ESV).
We mustn’t ask for our will to be done, but for God’s will to be done (Matthew 6:10). He reveals His wisdom to us through the reading of His Word and through prayer. Some people pray they will pass a test without studying. Others fail to pray about their choice of college or their career or their future spouse and do what pleases them no matter what. Many pray only when they face a crisis. The Bible tells us to pray about everything (Philippians 4:6). God is concerned about every detail of our lives, both big and small.