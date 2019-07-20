From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why can’t a cure be found to wipe away mental anguish caused by war and evil done in the world?
— W.P.
Dear W.P.: Suppose by some miracle all the past could be straightened out and all of life’s tangles could be unraveled? Such a cure would cause worldwide joy!
There is such a joy. There is such a cure. People can be forgiven of all sin by humbling ourselves.
The sin and disillusionments of life can be replaced by righteousness and contentment, if we will only look to God who will heal our wounds, forgive our trespasses, and bring peace to the human heart.
Years after the Civil War two Americans were crossing the Atlantic and began to sing, “Jesus, Lover of My Soul.” Another man with a rich voice joined in. One of the men asked if he had been in the war. The singer said, “Yes, I was on sentry duty at the edge of the woods. I was frightened because the enemy was near. I felt homesick and so weary. To comfort myself I began singing: ‘All my trust on Thee is stayed / All my help from Thee I bring / Cover my defenseless head / with the shadow of Thy wing.’ After I sung those words, peace came to me.”
The other man responded that he had been fighting on the other side, and when he and his men heard the soldier singing this great hymn, he said to the man with the mighty voice, “We were ready to fire at you, but when we heard you sing that song we lowered our rifles and departed with those words in our minds.”
For those who are weary, for those who want joy to replace their sorrow, look to God for peace. He will meet you in your need.