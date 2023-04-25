Dear Abby:

I’d like some advice about a family situation that has been going on for the entire 34 years of my marriage. My husband is not kind to my now-grown sons. He gives me the silent treatment for weeks over small disagreements. My eldest son visited us for my 75th birthday and, after receiving my spouse’s cold shoulder, he informed me he won’t be visiting again because of my husband’s rude behavior.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.