From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve lived a lonely life since my husband died 10 years ago. I live out in the country and it’s hard for me to get around. I’ve outlived my small family but look forward to reading this column. What part of the Bible is the best to read that will renew my hope and give rest to my fears?
– A.L.
Dear A.L.: The book of Psalms in the Bible is often read in times of loneliness. “I am like a pelican of the wilderness; I am like an owl of the desert. I lie awake, and am like a sparrow alone on the housetop” (Psalm 102:6–7).
Loneliness is one of the supreme problems of modern society. But for those who know Christ, He is a constant companion and He has given us His Word, the Bible, to fill our hearts and minds with His thoughts and His abiding love.
A friend once told how she listens to the sounds of nature in times of isolation, looking for the little sparrows perched on a limb or fencepost singing happily. Another wonderful lady, Ethel Waters, used to be part of the Crusade choirs and often delighted others by singing “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.” The lyrics bring comfort to the heart:
“Why should I feel discouraged/why should the shadows come/why should my heart feel lonely/and long for heaven and home/when Jesus is my portion/my constant friend is He/His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me. I sing because I’m happy/I sing because I’m free/His eye is on the sparrow/and I know He watches me.
The Bible says, “For I, the Lord your God, will hold your right hand, saying to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you’” (Isaiah 41:13). There is no greater comfort than what can be found in the blessed holy book we’ve come to love — the Bible.
