From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My invalid neighbor has no family and lives alone, yet she doesn’t seem lonely — and she doesn’t even have a computer to engage with others in the outside world. I have a family and an active life with lots of friends, but I struggle with loneliness. How can this be?
— P.N.
Dear P.N.: Loneliness often comes to the busiest people. Loneliness can also be self-inflicted through self-isolation. Some long for togetherness; others demand privacy and independence. The kind of society we live in today can contribute to loneliness. It is difficult for some to maintain strong relationships amid what seems to be a jungle of bureaucracy, specialization, regimentation and competition. Mobility and constant change tend to make some individuals feel rootless and disconnected. The present culture has done away with tradition but chases after the latest fleeting fad.
In spite of the multitudes that claim to have millions of friends, loneliness is the predominant attitude in our culture. A person can be lonely in the midst of a party; he can be lonely in a crowd. Loneliness may be experienced by the rich and famous or the poor and unknown. And surveys indicate that there are millions of very lonely faces peering into computer screens. Social media today has given people a way to search for total strangers as friends and gain listening ears.
There is a listening ear that waits patiently to hear from us. His name is Jesus Christ. Some of the greatest Christians I know have led quiet yet full lives because they were in tune with God. When we pray to Him, we are in touch with the greatest Friend mankind will ever know. We must learn to set aside some of our busyness and make Christ the focus of life and loneliness will be replaced by His compassionate love.