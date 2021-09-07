From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
In light of the horrible pandemic that drove people inward, locking themselves away from society, what does God say about isolation? Is there ever a time when it can be a good thing?
— P.W.
Dear P.W.: Loneliness is the predominant attitude in our culture. A person can be lonely in the midst of a party, or lonely in a crowd. Loneliness may be experienced by the rich and famous or the poor and unknown. The kind of society we live in can contribute to loneliness. Mobility and constant change tend to make some individuals feel rootless and disconnected. Many withdraw from everyday life.
The Bible has a great deal to say about this. From the very outset of Scripture, it is written that God said it was not good for man to be alone, so He made a suitable companion for him (Genesis 2:18). From the book of Ecclesiastes, it states that two people are better off than one, for if one falls, another can reach out and help. If one is attacked, another can defend him.
The Bible also speaks of showing hospitality to others. This is something that has been lost in today’s culture.
But there are times when being alone can bring advantages. The Bible tells us that the Lord Himself withdrew from others in order to spend time in prayer to His Father in Heaven, and this is an example that we too should follow. We need the fellowship of others, but especially God. With Christ as our Savior and constant companion, we never really need to be lonely. Nothing dissolves loneliness like a session with God in Bible reading and prayer. For those who are lonely today, seek Christ and know the fellowship that He brings to the human heart.