From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve never experienced loneliness like I have during the recent coronavirus pandemic. Being isolated inside my home has caused me great anxiety. While I appreciate the motive of keeping me from coming into contact with this horrible curse, I think the loneliness has been worse. I’ve realized that the television has not provided hope. The constant runners along the bottom of the screen only heightened my fears. Where does hope come from in times like these?
— L.S.
Dear L.S.: The Bible says, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). Jesus told of a man who had been lonely and sick. For 38 years he sat in the same spot, weary and tired, without a friend. This bundle of loneliness and human pain had been buffeted by the surging tides of thousands of people, but Jesus singled him out. He became the man’s friend (John 5:1-9).
Jesus will become our friend if we will let Him.
The great hymns of the church bring great comfort because their lyrics are founded on the Word of God.
“In times like these, you need a Savior / In times like these you need an anchor;
Be very sure, be very sure / Your anchor holds and grips the solid rock!
This Rock is Jesus, Yes He’s the One; This Rock is Jesus, The only One!
Be very sure, be very sure / Your anchor holds and grips the solid rock!
Nothing else we cling to in this world will save our souls, only Jesus Christ. We must make Him Lord and Master of our lives and His Word will quicken our spirits and strengthen our faith in Him. Now is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).