From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am pretty much alone in this world. I’ve never gotten along with my family and the older I get, the unhappier I become. Yet I feel there is something more I can do to learn the secret of contentment.
– U.A.
Dear U.A.: Loneliness is one of the most common and serious problems in our society, and yet God made us with the plan that we would find happiness in our relationships. Those who know Jesus as their Lord have the great privilege of bringing our cares and concerns to Him in prayer. Prayer is fellowship with Him and when we honestly talk to Him, we want to know what He says to us. This is where reading the Bible brings blessing. Through His Word, He gives us direction, comfort, and cheer.
Loneliness doesn’t just happen if someone is alone. A person can feel lonely in the midst of a crowd. One thing is certain; we are less lonely when we reach out to others, and many people long for someone to talk to, someone who listens and someone who shows compassion. And we can be that person to someone else.
“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted [compassionate], forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). This is the first step, to know God’s forgiveness of sin. He waits patiently to hear our prayer of repentance.
When we look to our own needs, it can stir up self-pity. We must guard against this and reach out to others. The Bible says, “Let each of you look out not only for [your] own interests, but also for the interests of others” (Philippians 2:4).
