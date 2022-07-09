The good news about nursing homes is that there is good news here in Brunswick. At age 82, I had a quadruple bypass heart surgery at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Jacksonville. Post surgery required a nursing home stay for rehabilitation and recovery.
My family members found GraceMore Nursing Center and Rehab in Brunswick. Having worked as a nursing home administrator for over 20 years, I knew I had been admitted to a facility of kindness and compassion — well administered, clean, professional nursing staff and other skilled service providers. The staff at GraceMore treats the residents with dignity and respect, regardless of age or condition.
It was truly good fortune to have recovered in this unique healing environment. Thank you, GraceMore, for your kindness and care.
Jim Gorman
Brunswick