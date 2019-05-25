From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am an army captain and have been told there are examples in the Bible about being a good soldier and that Christians are called to be good soldiers, but that seems to contradict Christians showing love and compassion. What can be learned from the Bible about being a good soldier?
— A.C.
Dear A.C.: Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have served in the armed forces and sacrificed to protect American citizens — this is a tremendous example of love for one another. Just because soldiers fight a nation’s enemies does not mean that they do not do so in love for their fellow citizens they swear to protect.
Likewise, Christians are called on to be good and faithful soldiers in the Army of God. The word army simply means to organize a large number of people for a particular purpose.
Living the Christian life is not a game; it’s a battle. God does not call His children to a playground, but to a battleground. We are to stand firm on God’s truth and be willing to put on spiritual armor that will enable us to be victorious in proclaiming God’s truth which speaks of His love, but also His judgment for disobedience to Him.
The Bible tells of a faithful soldier — Joshua. He is called a captain, commander, general and the leader of the Israelites. He led the charge against the city of Jericho. By God’s power the city was destroyed. What is most wonderful about the biography of this great leader is that in all the victories Joshua had — and there were many — he never failed to praise the Commander and the Captain of salvation, saying, “(God) did this so all the nations of the earth might know that the Lord’s hand is powerful ... forever” (Joshua 4:24, NLT). Joshua’s mighty legacy is his testimony for God.