From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When the Berlin Wall came down everyone was elated, thinking that peace would come to Eastern Europe. We’ve seen the miserable divisiveness of COVID-19, the suicide spike and now another war in Europe. Why does the human race get worse, not better?
– D.L.
Dear D.L.: Many people thought that the fall of communism in Eastern Europe would eliminate war and that we would have world peace — that our problems would be solved. But wars still come. There’s still hatred, poverty, loneliness, boredom, unemployment, racism and psychological problems. People keep asking why.
Millions of people suffer from depression and cry out, “The bottom has dropped out of my world!” More people are committing suicide. Others continue turning to drugs and alcohol to escape trouble.
The Bible teaches that living inside our bodies is spirit and soul. This is the part of us that lives forever. Committing suicide does not end life for the soul; it only ends the life of the body.
Whether we live in America, Russia, Africa or Asia, we’re all sinners. Our sin is the cause of much of the suffering in the world; our greed, selfishness, pride and other sins are direct causes of suffering, and we can see the truth every day in the headlines that come across the television, radio and internet.
With all of this in mind, the question remains: Is there hope? The answer is a resounding yes. The Bible tells us that our iniquity (our sins) were laid on Jesus Christ on the cross. The holy, righteous Son of God bore the guilt of our sins and died upon the cross, paying the penalty for the sins of mankind. He also rose from the grave to prove that He conquered death and offers to everyone His gift of salvation. There is hope for all who repent of sin, receive Christ as Savior and live for Him.
