From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s a phrase about being in the center of God’s will and I’m not sure how to go about that. Some of the people who attend a Bible study with me say that if we have our needs (and some of our wants) met, we can be certain we’re in God’s will. But this sounds a little more like another phrase I hear frequently — the prosperity gospel.
– W.G.
Dear W.G.: We are admonished to seek out the will of the Lord. In Ephesians 5:17 we read, “Do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is.”
To know the will of God is the highest of all wisdom. Jesus said, “If anyone wills to do His will, he shall know… whether it is from God” (John 7:17). We learn this by simply knowing God’s Word.
Living in the center of God’s will rules out all falseness of religion and puts the stamp of true sincerity upon our service to God not “as men-pleasers, but as bondservants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart” (Ephesians 6:6).
We should covet the will of God for life more than anything in the world. We can have peace in our hearts with little if we are in the will of God, but we can be miserable with much if we are out of His will. We can have joy in obscurity if we are in the will of God, but we can be wretched with wealth and fame out of His will. We can be happy in the midst of sufferings if we are in God’s will, but we can have agony in good health out of His will.
All of life swings on this divine hinge: the will of God. So it is all-important that we discover His plan for our lives.
